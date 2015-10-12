East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!
Today: Partly cloudy and chilly! Highs will struggle to reach the lower to middle 30s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph keeping wind chills in the 20s all day. Bundle up if you'll be outside!!! Lows will be in the upper teens and lower 20s Tuesday night.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Westerly winds at 5-10 mph will keep wind chills in the 30s throughout the day. Lows will be in the lower to middle 20s Wednesday night.
Thursday: Increasing clouds with a few showers arriving during the evening. Highs will be near 50 degrees. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Thursday night.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the middle 50s. Lows will be in the middle 40s Friday night.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Stay tuned for timing updates. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s Saturday night.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the upper 50s. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday night.
Stay warm this week!!
