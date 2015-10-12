East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

maxuser

Today: A soggy start to the day, followed by drying conditions and clearing skies into the afternoon. Breezy northwesterly winds at 10-15 mph will usher in cooler air through the back half of the day so you'll want those jackets if you'll be heading out to the game at Neyland Stadium.

GAME DAY FORECAST:

maxuser

Tonight: Unseasonably cool air will move into the region and drop temperatures into the 30s area-wide. In fact, with a little bit of lingering moisture, light flurries may occur above 4000 feet in the Smokies (but it won't stick). Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph will keep frost very patchy but a freeze is possible in the higher elevations of Mountains.

A **Freeze Warning** will be in effect Saturday night for the Foothills/Smokies (areas shaded in blue).

maxuser

Sunday: Mostly sunny and very cool with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Sunday Night: Clear and cold. Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s. With light winds, widespread frost is expected. Take precautions to protect sensitive plants!

Next week: We'll have chilly nights and cool but pleasant afternoons with plenty of sunshine Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. A few showers will be back in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Go Vols!!

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.