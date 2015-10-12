East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the middle 70s. As of now, the forecast looks to be pretty good for the trick-or-treaters with temps in the 60s for the evening. Winds will become breezy throughout the day out of the southwest @ 10-20 mph.

Thursday: A strong cold front will be moving into the region by afternoon and is expected to bring us showers and storms. Winds will be breezy with highs near 70° before falling behind the front Thursday night.

Friday: Much cooler! Variably cloudy with scattered showers still possible. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 60s.

Have a good week!!

