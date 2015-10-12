Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Tonight: Chance for a few early evening spotty showers. Otherwise fair and warm with lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Continued seasonably warm with a chance for spotty afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 70s Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and a little less humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

The Weekend: Partly cloudy and mainly dry Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. A better chance for scattered showers and storms returns late Sunday into Monday with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

