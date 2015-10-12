East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

**1-3" OF RAIN ARE POSSIBLE FROM MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY THIS WEEK**

Tonight: Not as cold thanks to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s with light winds.

Monday : Scattered showers with temperatures staying steady in the lower to middle 40s through the day. 1-2" of rain will be possible and localized flooding may be a concern. Make sure to remove leaves from drains so the water can run off properly. Rain chances will continue into the overnight hours with steady temperatures in the lower 40s.

Tuesday: Showers will gradually taper off through the day and cooler air will push into the region. If the cold air arrives before the moisture moves out, we could have a few flurries in the higher elevations of the Plateau, southern Kentucky and the Smokies. No accumulation is expected. Temperatures will reach the middle 40s during the day with wind chills in the 30s. Lows will be in the lower 30s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Staying chilly! Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills will be in the 30s all day. Showers may begin to move into the region from the south by the evening hours and will last overnight. A light wintry mix is possible in the higher elevations. Lows will be in the middle 30s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Scattered showers with temperatures staying steady in the lower to middle 40s. A light wintry mix is possible in the higher elevations. Lows will drop into the middle 30s Thursday night.

Friday : Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lows will be in the middle 30s Friday night.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lows will be in the lower 30s Saturday night.

Sunday: A mix of clouds and sun with highs in the middle 40s.

Keep the umbrellas handy!!!

