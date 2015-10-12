Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Tonight: Fair skies with lows in the lower 70s and light winds.

Sunday: Showers and storms will be a little more widespread during the afternoon with highs near 90 degrees and heat indices in the middle 90s. Winds will be light. Lows will be in the lower 70s Sunday night.

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be near 90 degrees with heat indices in the middle 90s. Lows will be in the lower 70s Monday night.

BE SAFE IN THE HEAT THIS WEEK!

Tuesday: A chance for a few afternoon storms with highs near 90 degrees with heat indices in the middle to upper 90s. Lows will be in the lower 70s Tuesday night.

Independence Day (Wednesday): Warm and humid with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s but will feel more like the middle to upper 90s. Be prepared for the heat if you have any outdoor plans! Lows will be in the lower 70s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms and highs near 90 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

