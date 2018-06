Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Friday: Hot weather builds with highs in the lower 90s and very humid. Small chances for an isolated storm possible, but drier overall. Lows will be in the lower 70s Friday night.

This Weekend: Hot and humid with a chance for storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees. Be prepared for the heat if you have any outdoor plans! Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Next week: Rain chances will be possible each day with highs near 90 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

