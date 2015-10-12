Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Today: Another hot and humid day! Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values could be in the middle to upper 90s. Spotty showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Expect heavy rain and gusty winds.

Tonight: Lows will be in the lower 70s with decreasing cloud cover. Showers will end after sunset. Wind will be light. Patchy fog possible early Thursday.

Thursday: Another hot day! Highs will be near 90 under a mostly sunny sky. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

The rest of the week: The dry weather will stick around for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances will return Sunday as moisture continues to increase across the area. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

