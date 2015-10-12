Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Tonight: Spotty showers and storms early, then fair and muggy. Lows in the lower 70s.

BE SAFE IN THE HEAT THIS WEEK!

Tuesday: A chance for isolated afternoon storms with highs near 92 degrees and heat indices in the middle to upper 90s. Lows will be in the lower 70s Tuesday night.

Independence Day Wednesday: Hot weather and mainly dry with just a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s but will feel more like the middle to upper 90s. Be prepared for the heat if you have any outdoor plans! Lows will be in the lower 70s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms and highs near 90 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Next weekend: A chance for scattered showers and storms on Saturday, then drying Sunday with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the middle to upper 60s.

