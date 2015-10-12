East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

maxuser

Tonight: Breezy and cool this evening, then decreasing clouds overnight. Lows will be in the middle 40s.

Thursday: Another weak disturbance moves in by afternoon with a chance for more showers and cooler temps. Highs will be in the middle 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the middle to upper 40s Thursday night.

Friday: Rain showers are likely before gradually tapering by evening. Temperatures will stay chilly in the upper 40s and lower 50s during the day before dropping into the lower 30s Friday night and Saturday morning. **Near-freezing temperatures expected early Saturday morning!**

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold! Highs will be in the upper 40s. Lows will be in the upper 20s Saturday night with a widespread freeze possible Sunday morning.

Veterans Day Sunday: Mostly sunny but staying cool with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Next week : Much colder air pours in Monday through Wednesday with even a chance for a wintry mix and light snow showers, especially up in the higher elevations. Highs are expected to drop into the middle 40s with overnight lows dipping down into the middle to upper 20s Tuesday night!

Have a good week!!

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.