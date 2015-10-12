East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Today: Cool but pleasant. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the upper 40s Saturday night.
Sunday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Lows will be in the upper 50s Sunday night.
Monday: Another cold front will settle into the region and keep rain chances elevated. Highs will be near 70 degrees with lows in the middle 50s Monday night.
Tuesday: Scattered showers with highs in the upper 60s. Lows will be in the lower 50s Tuesday night.
Wednesday: Clearing out with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s Wednesday night.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be near 70 degrees.
Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s. A few spotty showers possible.
Enjoy the cooler Fall weather!!
**************************************************************************************************
Follow us on social media!
WBIR Weather on Facebook
WBIR Weather on Twitter
Todd Howell on Twitter
Mike Witcher on Twitter
Cassie Nall on Twitter
Rebecca Sweet on Twitter