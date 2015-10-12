East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Today: Cool but pleasant. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the upper 40s Saturday night.

AUBURN, ALABAMA GAME TIME FORECAST:

Sunday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Lows will be in the upper 50s Sunday night.

Monday: Another cold front will settle into the region and keep rain chances elevated. Highs will be near 70 degrees with lows in the middle 50s Monday night.

Tuesday: Scattered showers with highs in the upper 60s. Lows will be in the lower 50s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Clearing out with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s. A few spotty showers possible.

Enjoy the cooler Fall weather!!

