Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows will be in the lower 70s with light winds.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler thanks to the chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. A few storms may briefly be strong enough to produce gusty winds and small hail but the severe weather threat is low. Heavy rain may cause localized temporary flooding. Highs will be in the middle 80s with light winds. Lows will be near 70 degrees Friday night.

Saturday: Lingering rain chances will keep a small chance of spotty showers or storms around. Otherwise, partly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s with light northeast winds. Lows will be iin the upper 60s Saturday night.

Sunday: A nice day! We'll see slightly lower humidity, partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. Get out and enjoy it! Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s Sunday night.

Next week: The fairly quiet weather pattern sticks around with high temperatures climbing back into the lower 90s each afternoon.Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s each night.

