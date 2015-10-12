Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and light southwesterly winds. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Lows will be in the lower 70s Monday night.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms are likely as a weak front settles into the region. Highs will be in the middle 80s with plenty of muggy humidity. Lows will be in the lower 70s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: A perfect day with drier air (lower humidity), sunny skies and mild temps. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s Wednesday night.

Thursday: The day should start out dry, but we may see a few showers by the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be near 70 degrees Thursday night.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms and highs in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower 70s Friday night.

Next weekend: Warm and humid with a chance of rain each day. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the lower 70s.

Have a great weekend!!

