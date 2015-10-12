Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Today: The frontal boundary that brought us the rain last night will stay to our south today. However, it will be close enough to bring in showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain will be possible. Flash flooding may become a concern, once again. Although instability will not be as high, there is a chance some of these storms could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Tonight: Lingering showers and thunderstorms, mainly south of I-40. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A stray shower or storm is not out of the question but most folks should stay dry. Lows will be in the upper 60s Sunday night.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s with spotty showers. Lows will be near 70 degrees Monday night.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs near 90 degrees and a few isolated showers. Lows will be in the lower 70s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: A slight chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 70s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the lower 90s and a few storms. Lows will be in the lower 70s Thursday night.

Friday: Similar to Thursday with highs in the lower 90s and a few storms possible. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

