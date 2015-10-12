East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

**A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight until 10 am Sunday. Lows will be in the middle 20s across all parts of our viewing area. These temperatures could kill or significantly damage any sensitive plants that are left unprotected.**

Tonight: With clear skies, light winds and dry air, lows will be in the lower to middle 20s. Widespread frost is expected. Make sure you protect sensitive plants and bring in your pets (or give them a warm shelter with unfrozen water). Check on the elderly and dress properly if you have to be outdoors!

Veterans Day Sunday: Cold to start and you may want to give yourself some extra time to defrost those windshields if you have to be out early in the morning. Widespread frost is expected. Despite the partly sunny skies, highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be light. Lows will be in the middle 30s Sunday night.

Monday : Scattered showers with temperatures staying steady in the middle to upper 40s through the day. 1-2" of rain will be possible and localized flooding may be a concern... Make sure to remove leaves from drains so the water can run off properly.

Tuesday: Showers will gradually taper off through the day and another surge of cold air will push into the region. If the cold air arrives before the moisture moves out, we could have a few flurries in the lower elevations and a wintry mix or snow showers in the higher elevations of the Smokies. Check back for updates! Temperatures will reach the middle 40s during the day with wind chills in the 30s. Lows will be in the 20s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Cold! Skies become partly sunny but highs will only be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with wind chills in the 30s all day. Lows will be in the 20s again Wednesday night.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lows will be in the lower 30s Thursday night.

Friday : Partly sunny. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Stay warm this weekend!!!

