Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy areas of fog overnight. Lows will be in the middle 60s.

Wednesday through Friday: Mostly sunny and continued unseasonably warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

This Weekend: Staying very warm with a few isolated thundershowers possible Saturday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

