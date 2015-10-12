East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy areas of fog overnight. Lows will be in the middle 60s.
Wednesday through Friday: Mostly sunny and continued unseasonably warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
This Weekend: Staying very warm with a few isolated thundershowers possible Saturday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.
