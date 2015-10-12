Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s. Spotty showers and storms are possible with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s. Winds could be breezy at times and will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Showers and storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and a few could be on the strong side. Gusty winds, hail, heavy rain frequent lightning are possible so stay alert to changing conditions if you have any outdoor plans. Lows will be in the lower 70s Friday night.

This weekend: Warm and humid! Highs will be in the middle 80s with showers and storms both days. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Keep the umbrellas handy!!

