Tonight: Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overall expect a mild night if you have any outdoor plans.

This week: The ridge of high pressure that has been keeping our forecast so warm and quiet will continue to move off into the mid-Atlantic coast. This will allow plenty of moisture to move in from the Gulf of Mexico. We are also watching Tropical Storm Michael, which will continue to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen over the next few days. This is forecast to make landfall during the middle of this week and may bring some gusty winds and rain, in addition to a frontal boundary that will be moving in midweek. Basically, things will be changing midweek. Fall will return with cooler air behind the frontal boundary! Highs will start off in the middle to upper 80s for the start of the week and we could see 60s and 70s for highs by the end of the week.

