East Tennessee

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs warming into the middle 50s. Winds will be light out of the southwest. Lows will be in the upper 40s Friday night.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows will be in the lower 50s Saturday night.

Sunday: Continued mild with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Showers will end early in the morning and then return late in the evening as the next weather system begins to move in. Lows will be in the upper 40s Sunday night.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Lows will be in the lower 40s Monday night.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible and highs in the upper 40s. Lows will be in the lower 30s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: A few spotty showers possible, otherwise, partly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s. Lows will be in the 20s Wednesday night.

Have a good rest of the week!!

