Tonight: Fair skies. Lows will be in the upper 60s with light winds.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s with just a couple spotty showers in the higher elevations. Lows will be near 70 degrees Monday night.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and scattered showers and storms. Lows will be in the lower 70s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower 70s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with highs near 90 degrees. A few showers are possible. Lows will be in the lower 70s Thursday night.

Friday: Similar to Thursday with highs in the lower 90s and a few storms possible. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Next Weekend: Highs will be near 90 degrees with a slight chance for showers both days. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

