Today: Scattered showers and storms are expected to return as a cool front settles into the region. Highs will be in the middle 80s with plenty of humidity. Lows will be in the lower 70s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: A perfect day with drier air (lower humidity), sunny skies and mild temps! Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s Wednesday night.

Thursday: The day should start out dry, but we may see a few showers by the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Lows will be near 70 degrees Thursday night.

Friday: A chance for scattered showers and storms with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower 70s Friday night.

The Weekend Ahead: Staying unsettled with a chance for rain showers each day. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with lows in the upper 60s.

