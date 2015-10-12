Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Today: Patchy dense fog early followed by increasing amounts of sunshine. Highs today will be in the upper 80s, near 90. Heat index values will be in the middle 90s. Light wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows will be in the upper 60s. Patchy fog possible again.

Thursday: A lot of the same. Patchy fog early then turning mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Feels like temperatures in the middle to lower 90s. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Friday: An approaching front will bring in the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

This weekend: Depending on where the front stalls, showers and thunderstorms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Stay tuned on rain chances! Also, Saturday is the first day of fall! **Autumn officially arrives Saturday night @ 9:54PM EDT**

Next week: Cloud cover and isolated rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the middle to lower 80s. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Have a good week!

