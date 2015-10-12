Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Rivers with headwaters in Western North Carolina may rise and fill their banks in East Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday.

Residents that live along the French Broad, Pigeon and Nolichucky and should keep an eye on water levels.

**A Flood Warning will be in effect for the French Broad and Pigeon Rivers from Monday through Tuesday**

Tonight: Cloudy with spotty showers. Lows will be near 70 degrees and patchy fog is possible.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers as the remnants of Florence move away from our area. Highs will be in the upper 70s with southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with just a few spotty showers and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with few summer-like afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Next Weekend: Stay warm with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Have a good week!

