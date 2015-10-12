East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

**A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Smoky Mountains until 2 AM Friday. Winds could gust to 50 mph at times.**

Rest of today: Cloudy with scattered showers. Winds may be breezy at times as a strong frontal boundary passes through the region. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower to middle 60s through the evening.

Tonight: Cloudy with off and on light showers and winds that may be breezy at times out of the southwest. Temperatures will generally hover in the middle to upper 50s.

Friday: Cooler! Mostly cloudy with lingering light showers, especially in the Mountains. Temperatures will stay steady in the middle 50s before cooling into the upper 30s and lower 40s Friday night. Light flurries may be possible above 4500 feet in the Smokies overnight.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FORECAST:

Saturday: Skies will gradually clear but temperatures stay cool. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s with light winds.

VOLS GAME TIME FORECAST:

***Don't forget to "fall back" at 2 a.m. Sunday morning! Turn those clocks back 1 hour before you head to bed Saturday night! And check batteries in smoke detectors!***

Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant and cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.

Tuesday: The next strong storm system will move across the region bringing a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s with breezy winds.

Wednesday: Lingering showers with highs near 60 degrees.

Have a good week!!

