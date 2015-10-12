East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for spotty light rain early. Lows near 40.

Tuesday: A few sprinkles early, then decreasing clouds and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Lows will be in the upper 20s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, dry and cool. Highs will be near 50 with lows in the lower 30s Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving Thursday: Cool but pleasant! Mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Lows will be in the middle 30s Thursday night.

Friday: Increasing clouds as our next weather system approaches from the west. Scattered showers will be possible late, more likely by Friday night. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Lows will be in the lower to middle 40s Friday night.

The Weekend: Scattered showers are likely Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Lows will be in the middle 40s Saturday night. Sunday will see more clouds and a chance for some scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Have a good week!!

