A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for Friday for the Mountains and Valley, including the Knoxville area. Higher concentrations of ground-level ozone are expected. Main impact is for Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (elderly, small children).

Today: Partly cloudy and very warm with a few isolated mountain thundershowers. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Lows will be near 70.

This Weekend: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Mostly dry on Saturday with rain chances on the rise by Sunday afternoon.

Next Week: A chance of scattered showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

