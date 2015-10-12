East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Saturday: Lingering showers/drizzle to start, then clouds slowly break up during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s Saturday night.

VOLS GAME DAY FORECAST - NASHVILLE

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Clouds will increase during the evening and a few spotty showers may arrive after 8 pm. Lows will be near 40 degrees Sunday night.

Next week: Much cooler! A cold front will move in Monday and bring in much cooler air for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the middle to lower 40s. Lows will be near freezing. There is another chance for rain by the end of the week, but there is still uncertainty on timing and tracking. Stay tuned!

