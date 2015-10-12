East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Tonight: Patchy dense fog may develop again overnight and could reduce visibility early Sunday morning. Use caution on the roads! Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with light winds.

Sunday: Cool to start with a mild afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with light winds. A few spotty showers may develop in the Foothills/Smokies and could drift into the Valley. Lows will be in the middle 60s Sunday night.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and light winds. A few showers will be possible.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Thursday: Nice and quiet with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

