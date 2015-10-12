Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for Friday for the Mountains and Valley, including the Knoxville area. Higher concentrations of ground-level ozone are expected. Main impact is for Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (elderly, small children).

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows will be in the lower 70s. A few spotty showers possible in the higher elevations, but very limited coverage. Wind will be light.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values will be in the middle 90s. Afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Similar to Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

The upcoming week: Rain chances will stick around early next week as a stronger short wave of energy moves into the area Monday. Showers and thunderstorms likely Monday into Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be a little drier before rain chances pick back up Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

Have a great Friday!!

