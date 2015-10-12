Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

**A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect for the Foothills and Smokies of Blount, Sevier, Cocke and Greene counties, as well as Lee County, VA, through Sunday at 4 PM. Winds will be sustained about of the east at 15-30 mph, gusting to 45 mph at times.**

Tonight: Increasing clouds with spotty showers. Rain chances increase early Sunday morning. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

**FLORENCE FORECAST**

RAINFALL TOTALS will generally be around 1-4" from Sunday through Monday, with higher totals possible in the higher elevations of the Smokies, Upper East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Rivers with headwaters in Western North Carolina may rise and eventually reach flood stage late this weekend and early next week in East Tennessee.

Residents that live along the French Broad, Pigeon, Hiwassee, Little Tennessee, Nolichucky and Little Pigeon River should keep an eye on water levels.

**A Flood Warning will be in effect for the French Broad River in Cocke and Jefferson Counties from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.**

Sunday: All eyes will be on Florence.... As of now, it looks like we will see bands of heavy rain as the remnants of Florence move across the region. Highs will be in the 70s with northeasterly winds at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.

Monday: Winds will gradually die down and be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph with lingering showers as the remnants of Florence move away from our area. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: The remnants of Florence should moving away from Tennessee but a few showers may linger. Otherwise, partly sunny with highs will be in the middle 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with few summer-like afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

