Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

**A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of Kentucky and Fentress County in Tennessee until Monday evening. Locally heavy rain could cause flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.**

maxuser

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s with light winds. Patchy fog is possible.

Monday: The unsettled pattern will stick around with showers and storms possible and highs near 80 degrees. Winds will be light and locally heavy rainfall may lead to flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain chances. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Another front will move through the region bringing a good chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs will be near 80 degrees and the rain could be heavy at times. Localized flooding may become a concern in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday: We'll have a mix of clouds and sun as we gradually begin to dry out. A few lingering t-showers are possible. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Next Weekend: Keep your fingers crossed.... As of now, it looks like we might finally see some sunshine and lower humidity. Temperatures are still expected to be above-average in the lower 80s but the drier air should make for a pleasant weekend. Check back for updates!

Have a good week!!

maxuser

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.