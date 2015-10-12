Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
**A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of Kentucky and Fentress County in Tennessee until Monday evening. Locally heavy rain could cause flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.**
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s with light winds. Patchy fog is possible.
Monday: The unsettled pattern will stick around with showers and storms possible and highs near 80 degrees. Winds will be light and locally heavy rainfall may lead to flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain chances. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
Wednesday: Another front will move through the region bringing a good chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs will be near 80 degrees and the rain could be heavy at times. Localized flooding may become a concern in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Friday: We'll have a mix of clouds and sun as we gradually begin to dry out. A few lingering t-showers are possible. Highs will be near 80 degrees.
Next Weekend: Keep your fingers crossed.... As of now, it looks like we might finally see some sunshine and lower humidity. Temperatures are still expected to be above-average in the lower 80s but the drier air should make for a pleasant weekend. Check back for updates!
Have a good week!!
