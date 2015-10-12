East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Wednesday and Thursday: Staying cloudy and cold with rain returning from the south by afternoon on Wednesday. Rain showers will continue Wednesday night into Thursday with highs only in the lower to middle 40s, so bundle up and drive carefully in the rain.

Friday into the Weekend: Becoming mostly sunny and dry on Friday with highs near 50 degrees. And the Weekend also looks nice with highs in the middle to upper 50s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.. Lows will be in the lower 30s Saturday night.

Stay warm and drive carefully!!

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.