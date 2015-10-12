East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Tonight Mostly cloudy with the chance for rain increasing. Lows will be in the middle 40s. Breezy, especially in the higher elevations. Moderate to heavy rain likely overnight. Be prepared for wet roads with patchy fog/drizzle early Saturday.

**There is a high wind warning in effect until Saturday morning. Breezy conditions ahead of the rain will be possible throughout the night. Wind gusts up to 60 mph in the higher elevations possible**

The Weekend: Scattered showers and drizzle are likely Saturday morning, then drying and mild by Saturday afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows will be in the lower to middle 40s Saturday night. Sunday looks to be partly cloudy and very mild with highs in the middle 60s. Sunday will be a perfect day for putting up Christmas decorations! Expect a chance for showers returning late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Next week: Much cooler! A cold front will move in Monday and bring in much cooler air for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the middle to lower 40s. Lows will be near freezing. There is another chance for rain by the end of the week, but there is still uncertainty on timing and tracking. Stay tuned!

Happy Thanksgiving!!

