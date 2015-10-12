East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Today: Mostly cloudy and rainy for the first half of the day. This is moisture moving in from tropical storm Michael and a cold front moving in from our west. Expect gradual clearing throughout the afternoon as the front continues to move through East Tennessee. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Breezy with a north wind 5-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

**The Mountains could see some stronger wind gusts Thursday as Michael's remnant circulation passes nearby**

Tonight: Mostly clear and COOLER. Highs will be in the middle 40s, which is 20-30 degrees cooler than where we are this morning.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph. Lows in the upper 40s.

This weekend: Very fall-like. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a mostly sunny sky on Saturday and clouds increasing and a few showers possible for the second half of the day on Sunday.

Next week: Another cold front will move through bringing in around chance for showers and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Enjoy the cooler Fall weather!!

