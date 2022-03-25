Redbud Winter brings chilly temps and patchy frost to East Tennessee this weekend

x
Now that we've moved into the Spring season, each little cool snap has a name.

These cool snaps are called "The Little Winters Of East Tennessee".

Each name coincides with which trees or flowers are blooming at the time or which birds you may hear chirping... Even what clothing you need to be wearing.

So.... Welcome to Redbud Winter!

Credit: WBIR Weather

Redbud Winter is named for the beautiful pink trees that bloom in late March and early April.

High temperatures are expected to stay about 10 degrees below average, topping out in the middle 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

Credit: WBIR Weather

Lows will drop into the middle to upper 20s and low 30s Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Credit: WBIR Weather

Widespread frost is expected to develop so be prepared to cover and protect your sensitive plants!

Lows will drop to the lower to middle 30s Sunday night into Monday morning and patchy frost is possible.

Credit: WBIR Weather

Monday afternoon will still be cool but temperatures will quickly warm back into the 70s and 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Credit: WBIR Weather

