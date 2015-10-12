East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Tonight : Scattered light rain and drizzle overnight with temperatures staying steady in the lower to middle 40s.

Tuesday: Showers will gradually taper off through the day while cool air remains. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s. Lows will be in the lower 30s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Staying chilly! Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 40s. Wind chills will be in the 30s all day. Showers will begin to move back into our region from the south by the evening hours and will last overnight. A light wintry mix is possible in the higher elevations. Lows will be in the middle 30s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Scattered showers are likely with temperatures staying steady in the lower to middle 40s. A light wintry mix is possible in the higher elevations. Lows will drop into the middle 30s Thursday night.

Friday : Becoming partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Lows will be in the middle 30s Friday night.

The Weekend: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mainly dry with highs in the middle 50s Saturday and lower 50s Sunday. Lows will be in the lower 30s Saturday night.

Drive carefully and stay warm!!

