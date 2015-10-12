Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers for the northern Plateau and southern Kentucky. Spotty rain chances in the Valley. Lows will be in the upper 60s with patchy fog possible.

Sunday: Rain chances remain elevated, especially for northern areas, as the front stalls across East Tennessee so keep the umbrellas handy! We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s with light winds.

Monday: The unsettled pattern will stick around with showers and storms possible and highs near 80 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain chances. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Another front will move through the region bringing a good chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs will be near 80 degrees and the rain could be heavy at times. Localized flooding may become a concern in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few t-showers possible.

