Tonight: Isolated showers or storms are possible with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be light.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms with highs in the middle 80s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph. A few storms could be strong and may produce gusty winds, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain that may cause localized flooding. Check back for updated and pay close attention if you have any outdoor plans. Lows will be in the lower 70s Monday night.

Tuesday: We may see a break in the rain chances with highs back up near 90 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 70s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms are expected with partly sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 70s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Lows will be in the lower 70s Thursday night.

Friday: Partly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 90s. An isolated storm is possible. Lows will be in the lower 70s Friday night.

Next Weekend: Hot and humid with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the 90s with lows in the 70s.

