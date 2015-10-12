Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few spotty showers. Lows will be in the upper 60s with southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

This weekend: Warm and humid! Highs will be in the middle 80s with showers and storms both days. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Have a great weekend!!

