Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Today: Patchy fog early. After the fog lifts, we will remain quiet for most of the day under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Showers and thunderstorms will move in late afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.



Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly for the southern valley, but possible north of I-40 too. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.



Sunday: A few showers and thunderstorms possible in the morning, then another chance for showers and thunderstorms possible in the evening. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph. Main threats with the storms will be strong wind gusts. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.



Next week: We will hold on to the chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Slightly drier air moves in Tuesday and Wednesday before it heats up for the second half of the week. Temperatures will be in the 80s for the first half of the week and 90s by next weekend.



Have a great weekend!!

maxuser

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.