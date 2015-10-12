Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Today: A few showers and thunderstorms this morning, then another chance for showers and thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong and may produce gusty winds and hail. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers or storms are possible with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be light.

Next week: We will hold on to the chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Slightly drier air moves in Tuesday and Wednesday before it heats up for the second half of the week. Temperatures will be in the 80s for the first half of the week and 90s by next weekend.



Have a great weekend!!

