Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few light showers overnight. Lows will be in the lower 50s with light winds.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Lows will be near 60 degrees Sunday night.
Monday: A frontal boundary with settle across the region and keep rain chances elevated. Highs will be in the lower 70s with lows in the middle 50s Monday night.
Tuesday: Scattered showers with highs in the middle 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s Tuesday night.
Wednesday: Clearing out during the morning with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and highs in the middle 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s Wednesday night.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the middle 60s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 60s. A few spotty showers possible.
Enjoy the cooler Fall weather!!
