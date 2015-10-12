East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Lows will be near 60 degrees Sunday night.

Monday: A frontal boundary with settle across the region and keep rain chances elevated. Highs will be in the lower 70s with lows in the middle 50s Monday night.

Tuesday: Scattered showers with highs in the middle 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Clearing out during the morning with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and highs in the middle 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 60s. A few spotty showers possible.

Saturday: Another chance for scattered showers. It's too early to know the tracking and timing of the rain, stay tuned. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Enjoy the cooler Fall weather!!

