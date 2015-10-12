Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Today: Morning patchy fog possible. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy. Another warm and muggy day with highs in the middle 80s. There is a chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong/severe with the main threats being strong wind gusts, and heavy rain. A few storms could also see small hail. Stay tuned if you have any outdoor plans!

Tonight: A few lingering showers and thunderstorms, likely ending after sunset. Lows will be in the upper 60s. Northeast wind 5-8 mph.

This weekend: Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. There is a chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, mainly in the southern valley. Sunday looks to be drier with a little more sunshine expected.

Next week: Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s. Thanks for deep moisture a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the week, especially Tuesday-Thursday. Highs will be back in the 90s by Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

