Tonight: Fair and warm but pleasant overnight. Lows will be near 69 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees along with a chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows will be near 70 Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Continued seasonably warm with a chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 70s Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

The Weekend: Partly cloudy and mainly dry Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. A better chance for scattered showers and storms returns Sunday into Monday with highs in the middle 80s.

