Tonight: A few showers and storms, then quiet overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

SUMMER BEGINS AT 6:07 AM ON THURSDAY!

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s and scattered showers and storms. Tropical moisture may lead to locally heavy rainfall and minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the lower 70s Thursday night.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms with highs in the middle 80s and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the lower 70s Friday night.

Next weekend: Warm and humid! Highs will be in the upper 80s with showers and storms both days. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

RAINFALL TOTALS OVER THE NEXT 7 DAYS: Will generally be around 1-2" in most areas but locally higher totals are possible thanks to tropical moisture. Heavy downpours and localized flooding are possible.

Keep the umbrellas handy!!

