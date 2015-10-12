East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with showers arriving after midnight. Light to moderate rain is expected overnight with totals of about a quarter to half and inch. Lows will be in the middle 50s with southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Showers are likely in the morning, followed by drying conditions and clearing skies into the afternoon. Breezy northwesterly winds at 10-15 mph will usher in cooler air through the back half of the day so you'll want those jackets if you'll be heading out to the game at Neyland Stadium.

GAME DAY FORECAST:

Saturday Night: Unseasonably cool air will move into the region and drop temperatures into the 30s area-wide. In fact, with a little bit of lingering moisture, light flurries may occur above 4000 feet in the Smokies (but it won't stick). Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph will keep frost very patchy but a freeze is possible in the higher elevations of Mountains.

A **Freeze Watch** will be in effect Saturday night for the Foothills/Smokies (areas shaded in teal).

Sunday: Mostly sunny and very cool with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Sunday Night: Clear and cold. Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s. With light winds, widespread frost is expected. Take precaution to protect sensitive plants!

