**1" TO 1.5" OF RAIN IS EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA FROM NOW THROUGH THURSDAY**

Tonight: Cloudy and cold with scattered showers. Temperatures will stay steady in the 30s and lower 40s with northeasterly winds at around 10 mph.

Thursday: Staying cloudy and cold. Rain showers will gradually taper off through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay steady in the 30s and lower 40s through midday, then begin to drop. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. With colder air moving into the region, we may see some light snow flurries across the area during the afternoon and evening. A dusting of snow will be possible across the northern Plateau, southeast Kentucky and Upper East Tennessee. 1-2" of accumulation is possible above 3000 feet in the Smokies. We might see the flakes flying in the Valley but no accumulation is expected. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s Thursday night.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny with highs near 50 degrees and southwesterly winds at around 5 mph. Lows will be in the middle 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant! Highs will be in the middle 50s with light winds. Lows will be in the middle 30s Saturday night.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance for a few spotty showers by the evening. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Lows will be near 40 degrees Sunday night.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty showers and highs in the low 50s. Lows will be in the middle 30s Monday night.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the middle 50s with lows in the middle to upper 30s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the middle 50s.

Stay warm and drive carefully!!

