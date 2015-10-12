East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Tonight: Cloudy and mild with areas of fog and scattered light rains early, so drive carefully! Winds will be light out of the southwest. Lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows will be in the lower 50s Saturday night.

Sunday: Drier and warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Showers will end early in the morning followed by sunshine into the afternoon. Lows will be in the upper 40s Sunday night.

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows will be in the lower 40s Monday night.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder with spotty showers possible and highs in the middle 40s. Lows will be in the lower 30s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: A few flurries are possible, otherwise a cold day with highs in the upper 30s. Lows will be in the 20s Wednesday night.

